Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Trading Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $62.50 and last traded at $62.50. 145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.40.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.33.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

