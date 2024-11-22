Hamilton Beach Brands Holding to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HBB)

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

Hamilton Beach Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

Hamilton Beach Brands Price Performance

HBB traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.45. 26,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,193. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.37.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands ( NYSE:HBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $156.67 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 4.06%.

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.