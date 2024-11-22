Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Trading Down 8% – Here’s Why

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. 51,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 65,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Galway Metals Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.48. The stock has a market cap of C$40.29 million, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Galway Metals alerts:

Galway Metals (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Galway Metals

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada; and Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims located in western Quebec, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galway Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galway Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.