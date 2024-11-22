National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF Plans Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:NSI)

National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF (NASDAQ:NSI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2476 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.

NSI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.58. The stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.93. National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06.

The National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF (NSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an emerging markets index that excludes companies perceived to pose a threat to the US national security. Selected securities are weighted by market-cap. NSI was launched on Dec 6, 2023 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

