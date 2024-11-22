PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX) Shares Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.99 and last traded at $30.13. Approximately 20,442 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 22,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.24.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $254.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (MFDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an international, developed-market equity index that selects securities according to a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFDX was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

