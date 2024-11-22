Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Shares Down 2% – Should You Sell?

Yellow Cake plc (LON:YCA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 566.50 ($7.13) and last traded at GBX 570 ($7.18). Approximately 570,156 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,091,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 581.50 ($7.32).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 722 ($9.09) target price on shares of Yellow Cake in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Get Yellow Cake alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Yellow Cake

Yellow Cake Price Performance

Yellow Cake Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.39 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 559.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 571.72.

(Get Free Report)

Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.