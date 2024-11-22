CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $294.32 million during the quarter.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile
CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. It operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company offers courier and urgent mail transport services; postal financial services; and banking services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CTT – Correios De Portugal
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.