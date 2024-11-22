Prospera Private Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ZBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.22.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $108.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.36. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $133.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.85.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.74. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

