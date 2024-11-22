Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 233 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC decreased its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Cabot by 577.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 269,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,096,000 after purchasing an additional 229,500 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,643,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 626,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,996,000 after acquiring an additional 146,179 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 571.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 108,197 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 22.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 521,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,081,000 after purchasing an additional 97,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Price Performance

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $108.67 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $70.63 and a one year high of $117.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.70 and its 200 day moving average is $102.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Cabot had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 34,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total transaction of $4,005,279.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,627 shares in the company, valued at $5,833,749.21. This trade represents a 40.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 25,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $2,601,406.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,630,719.70. The trade was a 7.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,398 shares of company stock valued at $10,188,968. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cabot from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

