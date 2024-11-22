Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SRTS

Sensus Healthcare Stock Up 0.1 %

Institutional Trading of Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare stock opened at $8.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $146.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.05. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $9.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sensus Healthcare by 34.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 100,294 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 93,511 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 118,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 13,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 152.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 46,732 shares during the period. 25.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sensus Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.