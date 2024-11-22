BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Holdings Increased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 704.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,931 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in BrightView were worth $5,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 2nd quarter worth $1,497,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightView during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,086,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,673,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BrightView during the second quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in BrightView by 12.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 471,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after buying an additional 51,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BV opened at $16.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $18.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.47 and a beta of 1.28.

BrightView ( NYSE:BV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $728.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.01 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Mark Gottsegen sold 29,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $476,307.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,685.24. The trade was a 22.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BrightView from $11.30 to $12.90 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on BrightView in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BrightView from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BrightView from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.41.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

