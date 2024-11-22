Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Grows Stock Position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITRN. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 483,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after acquiring an additional 85,023 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 516,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after acquiring an additional 72,656 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 179,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 33,958 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 84,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 19,514 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITRN stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $566.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.73.

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 15.42%.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

