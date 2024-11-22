Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,747,370 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789,919 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $673,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 607.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 6,186 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $224.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $152.31 and a one year high of $225.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.44.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

