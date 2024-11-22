Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Boosts Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 29,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 11.1% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

NYSE DAR opened at $41.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.67 and a 12-month high of $51.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.29). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

