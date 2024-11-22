MetaMUI One Day Volume Reaches $638,496.10 (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One MetaMUI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMUI has a market capitalization of $16.67 million and $638,496.10 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MetaMUI has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MetaMUI launched on January 3rd, 2021. MetaMUI’s total supply is 984,596,928 coins and its circulating supply is 472,096,928 coins. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network. The official message board for MetaMUI is medium.com/sovereignwallet-blog. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securities

This report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.

[Telegram](https://t.me/muicommunity)[Medium](https://sovereignwallet.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://sovereignwallet-network.github.io/whitepaper/MetaMUI-Blockchain-White-Paper.pdf)”

