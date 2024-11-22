Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $2.21 on Monday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78. The company has a market cap of $15.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.18.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

