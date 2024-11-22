Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LNTH. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Shares of LNTH stock traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $87.32. 1,460,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,292. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.51. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $126.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Lantheus by 184.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Lantheus by 40.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter worth $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Lantheus by 42.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lantheus in the third quarter worth $51,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

