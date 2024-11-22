China Sunergy (OTCMKTS:CSUNY) vs. Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Critical Review

China Sunergy (OTCMKTS:CSUNY – Get Free Report) and Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for China Sunergy and Maxeon Solar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get China Sunergy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Sunergy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Maxeon Solar Technologies 5 3 0 0 1.38

Maxeon Solar Technologies has a consensus target price of $26,072.00, suggesting a potential upside of 315,878.28%. Given Maxeon Solar Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Maxeon Solar Technologies is more favorable than China Sunergy.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

China Sunergy has a beta of 3.78, indicating that its share price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxeon Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares China Sunergy and Maxeon Solar Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Sunergy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Maxeon Solar Technologies $1.12 billion 0.00 -$275.83 million ($774.00) -0.01

China Sunergy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares China Sunergy and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Sunergy N/A N/A N/A Maxeon Solar Technologies -43.85% -1,598.11% -37.15%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.7% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Maxeon Solar Technologies beats China Sunergy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Sunergy

(Get Free Report)

China Sunergy Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solar cells and modules in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers monocrystalline and multicrystalline silicon solar cells; and standard P-type solar cells, HP solar cells, and emitter cells, as well as solar modules for use in a range of residential, commercial, industrial, and other solar power generation systems. It also invests in, develops, and operates solar power projects. The company sells its products to system integrators, solar power project developers, and solar power product distributors under the CSUN brand name, as well as on an original equipment manufacturing basis. China Sunergy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for China Sunergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Sunergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.