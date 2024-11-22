Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) Trading Up 0.2% After Insider Buying Activity

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 133,457 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

Specifically, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,926 shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $28,528.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,134,723 shares in the company, valued at $30,563,549.25. The trade was a 0.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $92,330.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,131,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,441,066.84. The trade was a 0.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.0417 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENX. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 14.9% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5,824.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 25,921 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 277,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 83,199 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

