Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWCZ) Shares Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWCZ – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.62 and last traded at $25.67. 5,586 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 5,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.

Capital Southwest Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.80.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4844 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

