StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVU opened at $3.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.93 million, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.70. CPI Aerostructures has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CPI Aerostructures stock. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE:CVU – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of CPI Aerostructures worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company offers aerostructure and aerosystem assemblies, including new production and repair/overhaul of fielded wing structures and other control surfaces, rudder island, engine inlets/nacelles, engine exhaust manifolds, aircraft doors and windows, aircraft steps and racks, other aircraft secondary structures, airborne pod structures and integration of internal systems, radar housing structures, panel assemblies, and mechanical door locking and canopy lifting systems.

