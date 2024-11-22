Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Price Performance

CREG stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.68. Smart Powerr has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.

