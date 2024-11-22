YieldMax Target 12 Big 50 Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIGY) Trading 0.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

YieldMax Target 12 Big 50 Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIGY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.31 and last traded at $50.15. 18,407 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 355% from the average session volume of 4,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.78.
YieldMax Target 12 Big 50 Option Income ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average of $18.36.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than YieldMax Target 12 Big 50 Option Income ETF
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax Target 12 Big 50 Option Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax Target 12 Big 50 Option Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.