Xtracker Msci Acwi Ex Us High (NYSEARCA:HDAW) Trading Down 0% – Should You Sell?

Xtracker Msci Acwi Ex Us High (NYSEARCA:HDAW – Get Free Report) was down 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.35 and last traded at $25.36. Approximately 1,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.37.

Xtracker Msci Acwi Ex Us High Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Xtracker Msci Acwi Ex Us High Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Hedged Equity ETF (HDAW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of global ex-US stocks, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDAW was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

