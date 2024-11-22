iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $136.10 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $117.28 and a 1 year high of $150.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.71.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.