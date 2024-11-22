Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Director Purchases $90,469.75 in Stock

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 51,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $90,469.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 318,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,231.50. The trade was a 19.38 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Olaplex Trading Up 9.9 %

Shares of OLPX stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 10.32 and a current ratio of 11.84. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.51 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Olaplex’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLPX. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Abel Hall LLC grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Olaplex from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Olaplex from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olaplex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.30.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

