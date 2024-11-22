Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE) Insider Sells $97,250.11 in Stock

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) insider Tuan Tu Diep sold 19,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $97,250.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,472.41. This represents a 19.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Tuan Tu Diep also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 15th, Tuan Tu Diep sold 85 shares of Skye Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $471.75.
Skye Bioscience Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of SKYE stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. Skye Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $19.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Skye Bioscience
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Skye Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $471,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Skye Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skye Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skye Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,425,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Skye Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 21.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Skye Bioscience Company Profile
Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.
