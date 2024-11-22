Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Decreases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,466 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 20,767 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $11,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 9,940.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001,391 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $311,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,458 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $335,870,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 711.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 876,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,762,000 after acquiring an additional 768,479 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,367,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,316,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $639,050,000 after purchasing an additional 440,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. The trade was a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. The trade was a 12.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Target Trading Down 0.0 %
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Target Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Target’s payout ratio is 46.28%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Target from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.13.
Target Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
