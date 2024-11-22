Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Decreases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,466 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 20,767 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $11,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 9,940.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001,391 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $311,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,458 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $335,870,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 711.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 876,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,762,000 after acquiring an additional 768,479 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,367,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,316,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $639,050,000 after purchasing an additional 440,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. The trade was a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. The trade was a 12.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Trading Down 0.0 %

Target stock opened at $121.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Target’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Target from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.