Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $10.84 Million Stock Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 51,832 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.28% of Golar LNG worth $10,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Golar LNG by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,015,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,436,000 after acquiring an additional 433,299 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 532.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 133,444 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 112,331 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Golar LNG in the second quarter valued at $1,301,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Golar LNG by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,500,628 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,045,000 after buying an additional 63,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,805,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG Stock Performance

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.72. Golar LNG Limited has a 12 month low of $19.94 and a 12 month high of $39.40.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.63%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLNG. StockNews.com raised Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Golar LNG from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Golar LNG from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut Golar LNG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Golar LNG

Golar LNG Company Profile

(Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.