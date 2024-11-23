Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$11.33 and last traded at C$11.45. Approximately 141,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 370,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.48.

Separately, Evercore ISI raised Bausch Health Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,583.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 2,304.54%. The business had revenue of C$3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.36 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 5.5472637 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Senior Officer Seana Lynne Carson sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total value of C$112,087.40. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

