Camden National Bank Has $1.40 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Camden National Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after buying an additional 5,774,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,325,761,000 after acquiring an additional 257,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,098,000 after purchasing an additional 237,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,868,000 after buying an additional 10,232,214 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $598.47 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $455.41 and a fifty-two week high of $603.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $582.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $558.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

