369 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Purchased by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 369 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in United Rentals by 11.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $697,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,067.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,486,000 after acquiring an additional 54,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 241.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Argus upped their target price on United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $751.67.

United Rentals Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE URI opened at $849.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $454.71 and a fifty-two week high of $896.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $819.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $731.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.46 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total value of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. This represents a 30.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

