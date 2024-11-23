Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in IQVIA by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,302.88. The trade was a 6.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Argus raised IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

IQV opened at $201.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.62 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.18. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.51.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

