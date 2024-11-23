Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Here’s Why

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.39 and last traded at $17.31. Approximately 94,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 223% from the average daily volume of 29,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF

The Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. VPN was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

