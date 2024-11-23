ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY) Share Price Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.79 and traded as low as $21.92. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $22.63, with a volume of 11,518,650 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Trading Down 5.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.74.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVXY. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter valued at $513,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at $658,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,224,000. Raffles Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,986,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

