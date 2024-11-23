TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ) Share Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.20 and traded as high as $36.09. TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF shares last traded at $36.09, with a volume of 1 shares traded.
TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 million, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.22.
About TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF
The TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (FEBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.
