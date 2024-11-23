Pitcairn Co. Sells 3,966 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 620,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,543,000 after purchasing an additional 50,304 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,780,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,848,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 121,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE:DELL opened at $144.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.86. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.51 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $101.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at $8,593,017.27. This trade represents a 36.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,350,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,665,690.96. The trade was a 9.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,954,112 shares of company stock worth $2,113,449,139. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DELL. Citigroup upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.50.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

