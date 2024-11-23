ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) Share Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $64.43 and traded as high as $66.13. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF shares last traded at $65.82, with a volume of 20,299 shares traded.

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.45.

Get ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF alerts:

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3728 dividend. This is an increase from ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF

About ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, KKM Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 48.5% during the third quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (HYHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index that goes long high-yield USD debt from US and Canadian issuers and shorts a duration-matched combination of 2-, 5- and 10-year US Treasurys.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.