iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.54 and traded as high as $27.88. iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF shares last traded at $27.87, with a volume of 1,783 shares trading hands.
iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.55.
iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF (EAOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an index-tracking fund-of-funds that provides moderately conservative risk exposure to global stocks and bonds with positive ESG characteristics. EAOM was launched on Jun 12, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
