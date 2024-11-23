iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) Stock Price Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.19 and traded as low as $26.01. iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF shares last traded at $26.06, with a volume of 1,586 shares trading hands.

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average of $26.19.

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.1002 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDI. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 2,340.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 233,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 224,144 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 80,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the period.

The iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets investment-grade corporate bond, while using swaps to hedge inflation risk.

