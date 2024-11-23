iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) Stock Price Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.19 and traded as low as $26.01. iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF shares last traded at $26.06, with a volume of 1,586 shares trading hands.
iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average of $26.19.
iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.1002 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF
iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets investment-grade corporate bond, while using swaps to hedge inflation risk.
