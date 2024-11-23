Nwam LLC Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 31,152 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 257.4% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,736 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 35,820 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Comcast by 5.3% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Comcast by 3.4% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

