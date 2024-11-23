ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Canopy Partners LLC

Canopy Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,900,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,132,430,000 after acquiring an additional 438,241 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,096,450 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $747,114,000 after purchasing an additional 153,944 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,811,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $717,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,685 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5,422.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,587,729 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $482,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,796 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $567,111,000 after purchasing an additional 415,878 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (down previously from $139.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Susquehanna upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.63.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:COP opened at $111.75 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $101.29 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.