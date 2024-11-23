Global Lights Acquisition Corp Announces Potential Business Combination with W Straits Limited

Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: GLACU) has disclosed a non-binding letter of intent with W Straits Limited for a potential business combination. On November 22, 2024, an official press release jointly issued by Global Lights Acquisition Corp. (“GLAC”) and W Straits Limited revealed this development. The agreement entails the exchange of W Straits’ existing shares for equity in the merged public entity, subject to finalization in the coming weeks.

The disclosed information is provided under Form 8-K, specifically item 7.01 detailing Regulation FD Disclosure. The press release shared as Exhibit 99.1 in the report highlights this non-binding agreement but specifies that the information is not considered filed under the Securities Exchange Act, thus releasing both GLAC and W Straits from liabilities as per Section 18 of the Act.

It’s important to note that the press release explicitly states that the current Form 8-K does not constitute an offer, solicitation, or recommendation regarding any securities. Similarly, no definitive agreement has been reached yet, and the material terms or finalization of the business combination remain uncertain.

Considering the forward-looking statements included in the disclosure, both companies warn that there are inherent risks and uncertainties associated with such transactions. Any deviation from the anticipated outcome as detailed in the press release could significantly impact the results achieved. Therefore, the cautionary statement underscores that reliance solely on these forward-looking statements should be avoided due to the unpredictable nature of future events and circumstances.

Should a legally binding definitive agreement be executed, further filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will follow. The parties plan to submit a registration statement on Form S-4 or F-4, accompanied by a Proxy Statement/Prospectus for shareholders’ review and approval. Additional documents related to the potential business combination will be made available on the SEC’s website or upon request.

In conclusion, Global Lights Acquisition Corp and W Straits Limited have entered into a non-binding agreement for a potential business combination, pending finalization steps. The caution exercised in the disclosure emphasizes the speculative and unpredictable nature of such transactions and urges stakeholders, investors, and interested individuals to stay updated on future developments through official filings.

This concludes the summary of the Form 8-K filing by Global Lights Acquisition Corp regarding its potential business combination with W Straits Limited.

Global Lights Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

