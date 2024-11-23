Velocity Minerals (CVE:VLC) Trading Down 5.6% – Should You Sell?

Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 3,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 33,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
Velocity Minerals Stock Down 5.6 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$33.37 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 5.93.
Velocity Minerals Company Profile
Velocity Minerals Ltd., a gold exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Bulgaria. It explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds 70% interest in the Tintyava property, which includes the Rozino gold project located in the municipalities of Ivaylovgrad and Krumovgrad in southeast Bulgaria; the Momchil property, which includes the Obichnik gold project located within the municipality of Momchilgrad in southeast, Bulgaria; and a 100% interest in the Iglika property covering an area of 105 square kilometers located in southeast Bulgaria.
