Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Time to Sell?

Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 76,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 48,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Endurance Gold Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.20 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Endurance Gold Company Profile

Endurance Gold Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. It explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and rare earth metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

