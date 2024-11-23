Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) Shares Down 4.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) were down 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 13,930 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 41,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Envirotech Vehicles Trading Down 13.0 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envirotech Vehicles

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Envirotech Vehicles stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,066 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Envirotech Vehicles worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc manufactures and provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. It offers Class 2 through logistics vans; class 4 through urban trucks, school buses, electric forklifts, street sweepers, neighborhood electric vehicles, and right-hand drive vans and urban trucks.

