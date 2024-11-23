Concorde Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NavPoint Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $125.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.20 and a fifty-two week high of $126.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.72 and its 200-day moving average is $112.94.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

