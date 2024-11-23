GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Trading 1.8% Higher – What’s Next?

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.58 and last traded at $11.50. 17,180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 18,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOCO. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 83.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of GoHealth by 16.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 22.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in GoHealth by 5.1% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company in the United States. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

