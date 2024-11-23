Stonebrook Private Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Stonebrook Private Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $120.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.06. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $97.42 and a 1-year high of $121.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

