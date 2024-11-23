China Railway Group (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Trading Up 3.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Free Report) shot up 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 2,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 7,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51.
China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.
